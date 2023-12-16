The Winthrop Eagles (6-3) will meet the Xavier Musketeers (4-4) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Cintas Center. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 PM ET and air on Fox Sports 1.

Winthrop vs. Xavier Game Information

Winthrop Players to Watch

  • Desmond Claude: 16.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Quincy Olivari: 13.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Dayvion McKnight: 7.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Gytis Nemeiksa: 9.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Abou Ousmane: 7.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK

Xavier Players to Watch

Winthrop vs. Xavier Stat Comparison

Xavier Rank Xavier AVG Winthrop AVG Winthrop Rank
184th 75.0 Points Scored 79.6 90th
120th 68.0 Points Allowed 65.8 72nd
117th 34.9 Rebounds 32.3 228th
233rd 8.4 Off. Rebounds 10.0 118th
286th 6.0 3pt Made 7.8 148th
19th 17.9 Assists 11.7 273rd
213th 12.4 Turnovers 10.6 90th

