2024 NCAA Bracketology: Winthrop March Madness Resume | December 18
If you're seeking bracketology analysis of Winthrop and its chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament, see the piece below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.
How Winthrop ranks
|Record
|Big South Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|8-4
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|137
Winthrop's best wins
Winthrop's signature win this season came on November 19 in a 78-70 victory over the Elon Phoenix. KJ Doucet was the top scorer in the signature victory over Elon, posting 21 points with three rebounds and one assist.
Next best wins
- 88-82 at home over Queens (No. 241/RPI) on December 5
- 85-68 on the road over Little Rock (No. 280/RPI) on December 10
- 89-51 over Holy Cross (No. 336/RPI) on November 17
- 90-87 on the road over Coastal Carolina (No. 356/RPI) on December 2
- 74-61 over IUPUI (No. 359/RPI) on November 18
Winthrop's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 6-0
- According to the RPI, the Eagles have six wins against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the fifth-most in Division 1.
Schedule insights
- In terms of difficulty, based on our predictions, Winthrop has drawn the 285th-ranked schedule the rest of the season.
- Of the Eagles' 19 remaining games this season, 11 are against teams with worse records, and nine are against teams with records north of .500.
- Glancing at Winthrop's upcoming schedule, it has no games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.
Winthrop's next game
- Matchup: South Carolina Gamecocks vs. Winthrop Eagles
- Date/Time: Tuesday, December 19 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
