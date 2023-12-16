If you're seeking bracketology analysis of Winthrop and its chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament, see the piece below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

How Winthrop ranks

Record Big South Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-4 0-0 NR NR 137

Winthrop's best wins

Winthrop's signature win this season came on November 19 in a 78-70 victory over the Elon Phoenix. KJ Doucet was the top scorer in the signature victory over Elon, posting 21 points with three rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

88-82 at home over Queens (No. 241/RPI) on December 5

85-68 on the road over Little Rock (No. 280/RPI) on December 10

89-51 over Holy Cross (No. 336/RPI) on November 17

90-87 on the road over Coastal Carolina (No. 356/RPI) on December 2

74-61 over IUPUI (No. 359/RPI) on November 18

Winthrop's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

According to the RPI, the Eagles have six wins against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the fifth-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, based on our predictions, Winthrop has drawn the 285th-ranked schedule the rest of the season.

Of the Eagles' 19 remaining games this season, 11 are against teams with worse records, and nine are against teams with records north of .500.

Glancing at Winthrop's upcoming schedule, it has no games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

Winthrop's next game

Matchup: South Carolina Gamecocks vs. Winthrop Eagles

South Carolina Gamecocks vs. Winthrop Eagles Date/Time: Tuesday, December 19 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina TV Channel: SEC Network+

