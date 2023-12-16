The South Carolina Gamecocks (9-0) will look to build on a nine-game winning streak when they host the Presbyterian Blue Hose (8-3) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The Blue Hose have won six games in a row.

South Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina TV: SEC Network+

South Carolina vs. Presbyterian Scoring Comparison

The Blue Hose's 63.5 points per game are 11.3 more points than the 52.2 the Gamecocks give up.

Presbyterian is 8-1 when it scores more than 52.2 points.

South Carolina has a 6-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 63.5 points.

The Gamecocks record 91.8 points per game, 36.8 more points than the 55.0 the Blue Hose give up.

South Carolina has a 9-0 record when scoring more than 55.0 points.

Presbyterian has an 8-3 record when allowing fewer than 91.8 points.

The Gamecocks shoot 52.1% from the field, 17.2% higher than the Blue Hose allow defensively.

The Blue Hose shoot 42.5% from the field, 12.5% higher than the Gamecocks allow.

South Carolina Leaders

Kamilla Cardoso: 14.7 PTS, 10.9 REB, 3.1 BLK, 61.9 FG%

14.7 PTS, 10.9 REB, 3.1 BLK, 61.9 FG% Raven Johnson: 9.9 PTS, 6.4 AST, 2.8 STL, 52.9 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23)

9.9 PTS, 6.4 AST, 2.8 STL, 52.9 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23) Ashlyn Watkins: 9.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 2.7 BLK, 60.7 FG%

9.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 2.7 BLK, 60.7 FG% MiLaysia Fulwiley: 12.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 1.3 BLK, 50.0 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32)

12.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 1.3 BLK, 50.0 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32) Chloe Kitts: 10.1 PTS, 49.3 FG%

