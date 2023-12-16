The Western Carolina Catamounts (7-2) take the court against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (4-6) at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 on ESPN+.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Western Carolina vs. South Carolina Upstate matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

South Carolina Upstate vs. Western Carolina Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: G.B. Hodge Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina

G.B. Hodge Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

South Carolina Upstate vs. Western Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Western Carolina Moneyline South Carolina Upstate Moneyline BetMGM Western Carolina (-4.5) 143.5 -210 +170 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Western Carolina (-4.5) 143.5 -215 +172 Bet on this game at FanDuel

South Carolina Upstate vs. Western Carolina Betting Trends

South Carolina Upstate has compiled a 3-5-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Spartans have been an underdog by 4.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in two of those contests.

Western Carolina has covered four times in eight matchups with a spread this season.

So far this season, three out of the Catamounts' eight games have hit the over.

