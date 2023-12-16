The Pittsburgh Panthers (5-2) will play the South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-6) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This contest is available via ACC Network.

South Carolina State vs. Pittsburgh Game Information

South Carolina State Players to Watch

  • Ishmael Leggett: 14.9 PTS, 7.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Carlton Carrington: 14.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 5.9 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Blake Hinson: 19.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Zach Austin: 8.0 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.7 BLK
  • Fede Federiko: 6.1 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.4 BLK

Pittsburgh Players to Watch

South Carolina State vs. Pittsburgh Stat Comparison

Pittsburgh Rank Pittsburgh AVG South Carolina State AVG South Carolina State Rank
29th 84.7 Points Scored 69.6 279th
49th 64.3 Points Allowed 83.6 350th
3rd 43.6 Rebounds 34.0 155th
13th 13.4 Off. Rebounds 11.8 31st
20th 10.0 3pt Made 4.5 349th
54th 16.1 Assists 13.6 162nd
55th 9.9 Turnovers 14.5 334th

