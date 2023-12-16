The Pittsburgh Panthers (5-2) will play the South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-6) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This contest is available via ACC Network.

South Carolina State vs. Pittsburgh Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 16

Saturday, December 16 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

South Carolina State Players to Watch

Ishmael Leggett: 14.9 PTS, 7.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.9 PTS, 7.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Carlton Carrington: 14.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 5.9 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 5.9 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Blake Hinson: 19.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

19.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Zach Austin: 8.0 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.7 BLK

8.0 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.7 BLK Fede Federiko: 6.1 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.4 BLK

Pittsburgh Players to Watch

South Carolina State vs. Pittsburgh Stat Comparison

Pittsburgh Rank Pittsburgh AVG South Carolina State AVG South Carolina State Rank 29th 84.7 Points Scored 69.6 279th 49th 64.3 Points Allowed 83.6 350th 3rd 43.6 Rebounds 34.0 155th 13th 13.4 Off. Rebounds 11.8 31st 20th 10.0 3pt Made 4.5 349th 54th 16.1 Assists 13.6 162nd 55th 9.9 Turnovers 14.5 334th

