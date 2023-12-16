The South Carolina State Bulldogs (3-8) will visit the Pittsburgh Panthers (7-3) after losing seven consecutive road games. It tips at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Pittsburgh vs. South Carolina State matchup.

South Carolina State vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

South Carolina State vs. Pittsburgh Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Pittsburgh Moneyline South Carolina State Moneyline BetMGM Pittsburgh (-28.5) 155.5 -10000 +1600 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Pittsburgh (-27.5) 154.5 - - Bet on this game at FanDuel

South Carolina State vs. Pittsburgh Betting Trends

South Carolina State is 7-3-0 ATS this season.

Pittsburgh has covered six times in 10 games with a spread this season.

The Panthers and their opponents have combined to hit the over eight out of 10 times this season.

