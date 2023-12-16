The South Carolina State Bulldogs (3-8) hope to snap a seven-game road losing skid at the Pittsburgh Panthers (7-3) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

South Carolina State vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • TV: ACCN
South Carolina State Stats Insights

  • South Carolina State has compiled a 2-3 straight-up record in games it shoots above 40.6% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs are the 61st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Panthers sit at 45th.
  • The Bulldogs' 70.7 points per game are only 4.4 more points than the 66.3 the Panthers give up to opponents.
  • South Carolina State is 2-5 when it scores more than 66.3 points.

South Carolina State Home & Away Comparison

  • At home South Carolina State is putting up 77.3 points per game, 10.3 more than it is averaging on the road (67.0).
  • In 2023-24 the Bulldogs are giving up 11.1 fewer points per game at home (74.8) than away (85.9).
  • South Carolina State sinks more 3-pointers at home (5.5 per game) than away (4.0). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (29.3%) than away (25.5%).

South Carolina State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 @ Charleston Southern L 66-64 The Buc Dome
12/9/2023 Bethune-Cookman L 80-71 Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
12/11/2023 Jacksonville W 86-85 Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
12/16/2023 @ Pittsburgh - Petersen Events Center
12/18/2023 @ UNC Asheville - Kimmel Arena
12/22/2023 Brewton-Parker - Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center

