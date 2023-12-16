How to Watch South Carolina State vs. Pittsburgh on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023
The South Carolina State Bulldogs (3-8) hope to snap a seven-game road losing skid at the Pittsburgh Panthers (7-3) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.
South Carolina State vs. Pittsburgh Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV: ACCN
South Carolina State Stats Insights
- South Carolina State has compiled a 2-3 straight-up record in games it shoots above 40.6% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the 61st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Panthers sit at 45th.
- The Bulldogs' 70.7 points per game are only 4.4 more points than the 66.3 the Panthers give up to opponents.
- South Carolina State is 2-5 when it scores more than 66.3 points.
South Carolina State Home & Away Comparison
- At home South Carolina State is putting up 77.3 points per game, 10.3 more than it is averaging on the road (67.0).
- In 2023-24 the Bulldogs are giving up 11.1 fewer points per game at home (74.8) than away (85.9).
- South Carolina State sinks more 3-pointers at home (5.5 per game) than away (4.0). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (29.3%) than away (25.5%).
South Carolina State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Charleston Southern
|L 66-64
|The Buc Dome
|12/9/2023
|Bethune-Cookman
|L 80-71
|Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
|12/11/2023
|Jacksonville
|W 86-85
|Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
|12/16/2023
|@ Pittsburgh
|-
|Petersen Events Center
|12/18/2023
|@ UNC Asheville
|-
|Kimmel Arena
|12/22/2023
|Brewton-Parker
|-
|Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
