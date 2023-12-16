The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (3-6) will visit the South Carolina Gamecocks (8-1) after dropping four road games in a row. It tips at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

South Carolina vs. Charleston Southern Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina
  • TV: SEC Network+

South Carolina Stats Insights

  • This season, the Gamecocks have a 45.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.6% higher than the 44.0% of shots the Buccaneers' opponents have hit.
  • South Carolina has a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.0% from the field.
  • The Gamecocks are the 242nd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Buccaneers rank 272nd.
  • The Gamecocks score 74.7 points per game, just 1.5 more points than the 73.2 the Buccaneers allow.
  • South Carolina is 5-0 when scoring more than 73.2 points.

South Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • South Carolina averaged 63.3 points per game when playing at home last year. In road games, it fared better offensively, averaging 68.3 points per contest.
  • The Gamecocks allowed 69.1 points per game last season in home games, which was 7.9 fewer points than they allowed in away games (77.0).
  • South Carolina made 6.8 threes per game with a 29.6% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 2.3 fewer threes and 6.9% points worse than it averaged in road games (9.1, 36.5%).

South Carolina Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/1/2023 George Washington W 89-67 Colonial Life Arena
12/6/2023 @ Clemson L 72-67 Littlejohn Coliseum
12/9/2023 @ East Carolina W 68-62 Minges Coliseum
12/16/2023 Charleston Southern - Colonial Life Arena
12/19/2023 Winthrop - Colonial Life Arena
12/22/2023 Elon - Colonial Life Arena

