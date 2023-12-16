SoCon Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Saturday, December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 2:22 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Saturday college basketball slate includes two games featuring a SoCon team in action. Among those games is the Samford Bulldogs squaring off against the Arkansas Razorbacks.
Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
SoCon Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Wofford Terriers at Virginia Cavaliers
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 16
|ACC Network X
|Samford Bulldogs vs. Arkansas Razorbacks
|1:30 PM ET, Saturday, December 16
|SEC Network +
Follow SoCon games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.