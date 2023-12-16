The South Carolina Gamecocks (9-0) will attempt to continue a nine-game winning run when they host the Presbyterian Blue Hose (8-3) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The Blue Hose have taken six games in a row.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to see our score picks!

Presbyterian Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina
  • TV: SEC Network +

Presbyterian vs. South Carolina Scoring Comparison

  • The Blue Hose score an average of 63.5 points per game, 11.3 more points than the 52.2 the Gamecocks give up.
  • Presbyterian has put together an 8-1 record in games it scores more than 52.2 points.
  • South Carolina is 6-0 when it gives up fewer than 63.5 points.
  • The 91.8 points per game the Gamecocks record are 36.8 more points than the Blue Hose give up (55).
  • South Carolina has a 9-0 record when scoring more than 55 points.
  • Presbyterian is 8-3 when giving up fewer than 91.8 points.
  • This year the Gamecocks are shooting 52.1% from the field, 17.2% higher than the Blue Hose concede.
  • The Blue Hose make 42.5% of their shots from the field, 12.5% higher than the Gamecocks' defensive field-goal percentage.

Presbyterian Leaders

  • Bryanna Brady: 13.5 PTS, 58.9 FG%
  • Tilda Sjokvist: 11.7 PTS, 40.2 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (20-for-57)
  • Mara Neira: 12.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 40 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (21-for-56)
  • Ashley Carrillo: 5.4 PTS, 44.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)
  • Christina Kline: 5.3 PTS, 30.5 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)

Presbyterian Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 @ Western Carolina W 60-41 Ramsey Center
12/6/2023 @ Queens (NC) W 68-60 Curry Arena
12/15/2023 South Carolina State W 63-52 Templeton Physical Education Center
12/16/2023 @ South Carolina - Colonial Life Arena
12/21/2023 Eastern Washington - South Point Arena
12/22/2023 Wright State - South Point Arena

