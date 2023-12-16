How to Watch North Carolina vs. Kentucky on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats (7-2) battle the No. 9 North Carolina Tar Heels (7-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at State Farm Arena. It tips at 5:30 PM ET on CBS.
North Carolina vs. Kentucky Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: CBS
North Carolina Stats Insights
- The Tar Heels make 45.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is four percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (41.8%).
- North Carolina is 7-2 when it shoots higher than 41.8% from the field.
- The Tar Heels are the 89th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats rank 133rd.
- The Tar Heels record 85.1 points per game, 12.7 more points than the 72.4 the Wildcats give up.
- When North Carolina scores more than 72.4 points, it is 7-2.
Kentucky Stats Insights
- The Wildcats' 50.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.4 percentage points higher than the Tar Heels have allowed to their opponents (43%).
- Kentucky has compiled a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots above 43% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the 133rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tar Heels sit at 97th.
- The Wildcats' 90.6 points per game are 16.9 more points than the 73.7 the Tar Heels give up to opponents.
- Kentucky has a 6-1 record when giving up fewer than 85.1 points.
North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively North Carolina performed better in home games last season, scoring 78.3 points per game, compared to 70.2 per game when playing on the road.
- In 2022-23, the Tar Heels gave up 67.7 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they allowed 71.1.
- North Carolina made 7.5 three-pointers per game with a 32% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 1.1 more threes and 2.7% points better than it averaged away from home (6.4 threes per game, 29.3% three-point percentage).
Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Kentucky averaged 78.4 points per game at home last season, and 71.4 away.
- The Wildcats conceded 64.1 points per game at home last season, and 70.9 on the road.
- Kentucky sunk more 3-pointers at home (6.6 per game) than on the road (5.7) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.1%) than away (33.1%).
North Carolina Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|Tennessee
|W 100-92
|Dean Smith Center
|12/2/2023
|Florida State
|W 78-70
|Dean Smith Center
|12/5/2023
|UConn
|L 87-76
|Madison Square Garden
|12/16/2023
|Kentucky
|-
|State Farm Arena
|12/20/2023
|Oklahoma
|-
|Spectrum Center
|12/29/2023
|Charleston Southern
|-
|Dean Smith Center
Kentucky Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2023
|Miami (FL)
|W 95-73
|Rupp Arena
|12/2/2023
|UNC Wilmington
|L 80-73
|Rupp Arena
|12/9/2023
|Pennsylvania
|W 81-66
|Wells Fargo Center
|12/16/2023
|North Carolina
|-
|State Farm Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Louisville
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
|12/29/2023
|Illinois State
|-
|Rupp Arena
