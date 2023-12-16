Top Player Prop Bets for Hornets vs. 76ers on December 16, 2023
Sportsbooks have listed player props for Joel Embiid and others when the Philadelphia 76ers visit the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.
Hornets vs. 76ers Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE and NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Venue: Spectrum Center
NBA Props Today: Charlotte Hornets
Terry Rozier Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|25.5 (Over: -102)
|3.5 (Over: -130)
|7.5 (Over: +118)
|3.5 (Over: +106)
- The 24.4 points Terry Rozier has scored per game this season is 1.1 fewer than his prop total set for Saturday (25.5).
- He has averaged the same number of rebounds as his prop bet total in Saturday's game (3.5).
- Rozier's year-long assist average -- 7.5 per game -- is the exact same as Saturday's assist over/under.
- Rozier's 2.9 made three-pointers per game is 0.6 less than his over/under in Saturday's game (3.5).
NBA Props Today: Philadelphia 76ers
Joel Embiid Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|34.5 (Over: -125)
|11.5 (Over: -128)
|5.5 (Over: -118)
|1.5 (Over: +162)
- The 33.8 points Embiid has scored per game this season is 0.7 fewer than his prop total set for Saturday (34.5).
- He has pulled down 11.5 rebounds per game, the same as his prop bet for Saturday.
- Embiid's year-long assist average -- 6.1 per game -- is 0.6 higher than Saturday's assist prop bet value (5.5).
- Embiid has connected on 1.1 three-pointers per game, 0.4 less than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).
Tyrese Maxey Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|25.5 (Over: -102)
|3.5 (Over: -130)
|7.5 (Over: +118)
|3.5 (Over: +106)
- Tyrese Maxey is scoring 25.8 points per game, 0.3 more than Saturday's over/under.
- He averages 0.5 more rebounds than his prop bet Saturday of 3.5.
- Maxey has averaged 6.7 assists this season, 0.2 more than his prop bet on Saturday.
- His 3.1 made three-pointers average is 0.6 higher than his prop bet on Saturday.
