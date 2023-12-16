How to Watch the Hornets vs. 76ers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 1:32 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Philadelphia 76ers (17-7) will attempt to build on a five-game winning streak when they visit the Charlotte Hornets (7-16) on December 16, 2023 at Spectrum Center.
Hornets vs. 76ers Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
Hornets vs 76ers Additional Info
Hornets Stats Insights
- The Hornets are shooting 47.5% from the field, 1.1% higher than the 46.4% the 76ers' opponents have shot this season.
- Charlotte is 5-10 when it shoots higher than 46.4% from the field.
- The Hornets are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at eighth.
- The Hornets' 112.7 points per game are just 0.5 more points than the 112.2 the 76ers give up.
- Charlotte has put together a 7-7 record in games it scores more than 112.2 points.
Hornets Home & Away Comparison
- At home the Hornets average 112.2 points per game, 1.2 less than away (113.4). On defense they concede 119.1 points per game at home, 3.0 less than away (122.1).
- At home Charlotte is allowing 119.1 points per game, 3.0 fewer points than it is away (122.1).
- The Hornets pick up 0.2 more assists per game at home (25.8) than away (25.6).
Hornets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Frank Ntilikina
|Out
|Leg
|P.J. Washington
|Out
|Shoulder
|Mark Williams
|Out
|Back
|LaMelo Ball
|Out
|Ankle
|Cody Martin
|Out
|Knee
