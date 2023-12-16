On Saturday, NBA action will see Gordon Hayward and the Charlotte Hornets (7-16) hosting Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers (17-7) at Spectrum Center, with the matchup beginning at 7:00 PM ET.

Buy Tickets for This Game on Ticketmaster!

Hornets vs. 76ers Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSE and NBCS-PH

BSSE and NBCS-PH Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Arena: Spectrum Center

Spectrum Center Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Gordon Hayward vs. Joel Embiid Fantasy Comparison

Stat Gordon Hayward Joel Embiid Total Fantasy Pts 648.6 1241.9 Fantasy Pts Per Game 29.5 59.1 Fantasy Rank 1 61

Buy Embiid and Hayward gear on Fanatics!

Gordon Hayward vs. Joel Embiid Insights

Gordon Hayward & the Hornets

Hayward provides the Hornets 15.2 points, 4.9 boards and 4.7 assists per game. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocks.

The Hornets are being outscored by 7.7 points per game, with a -176 scoring differential overall. They put up 112.7 points per game (21st in NBA), and give up 120.4 per contest (26th in league).

Charlotte falls short in the rebound battle by an average of 3.2 boards. It pulls down 42 rebounds per game (23rd in league) compared to its opponents' 45.2.

The Hornets connect on 11.6 three-pointers per game (23rd in the league), 1.9 fewer than their opponents. They are shooting 37.1% from deep (12th in NBA) and opponents are shooting 38.4%.

Charlotte and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Hornets commit 13.7 per game (19th in league) and force 13.3 (18th in NBA).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Joel Embiid & the 76ers

Embiid puts up 33.8 points, 11.5 boards and 6.1 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 1.9 blocks (eighth in league).

The 76ers outscore opponents by 10.2 points per game (scoring 122.4 points per game to rank fourth in the league while allowing 112.2 per contest to rank 10th in the NBA) and have a +244 scoring differential overall.

Philadelphia grabs 45.9 rebounds per game (sixth in the league) while conceding 42 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 3.9 boards per game.

The 76ers make 12.3 three-pointers per game (16th in the league) compared to their opponents' 11.6. They shoot 37.7% from deep while their opponents hit 35.1% from long range.

Philadelphia has committed 1.8 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 12.4 (sixth in NBA play) while forcing 14.2 (seventh in the league).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Gordon Hayward vs. Joel Embiid Advanced Stats

Stat Gordon Hayward Joel Embiid Plus/Minus Per Game -4.6 9.9 Usage Percentage 21.1% 37.4% True Shooting Pct 54.2% 63.8% Total Rebound Pct 8.3% 18.4% Assist Pct 20.4% 31.3%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.