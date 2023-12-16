The Clemson Tigers (6-4) face the Georgia State Panthers (4-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

Clemson Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina

TV: ACC Network X

Clemson vs. Georgia State Scoring Comparison

The Panthers' 68.4 points per game are just 1.8 fewer points than the 70.2 the Tigers give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 70.2 points, Georgia State is 3-0.

Clemson's record is 6-0 when it gives up fewer than 68.4 points.

The 75.5 points per game the Tigers score are 13.2 more points than the Panthers allow (62.3).

Clemson is 6-2 when scoring more than 62.3 points.

Georgia State has a 4-3 record when giving up fewer than 75.5 points.

The Tigers are making 45.4% of their shots from the field, 6.8% higher than the Panthers allow to opponents (38.6%).

The Panthers shoot 40.8% from the field, 2.6% lower than the Tigers concede.

Clemson Leaders

Amari Robinson: 16.6 PTS, 55.4 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (10-for-24)

16.6 PTS, 55.4 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (10-for-24) Dayshanette Harris: 10.9 PTS, 1.7 STL, 46.8 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10)

10.9 PTS, 1.7 STL, 46.8 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10) Ruby Whitehorn: 10.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 51.8 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (4-for-20)

10.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 51.8 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (4-for-20) MaKayla Elmore: 3.7 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.2 STL, 26.4 FG%, 28.0 3PT% (7-for-25)

3.7 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.2 STL, 26.4 FG%, 28.0 3PT% (7-for-25) Maddi Cluse: 8.9 PTS, 45.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

