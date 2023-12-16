The No. 13 Clemson Tigers (9-0) will try to build on a three-game road winning run when taking on the Memphis Tigers (7-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at FedExForum, airing at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Clemson vs. Memphis Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

Clemson Stats Insights

The Clemson Tigers have shot at a 47.1% clip from the field this season, 6.9 percentage points higher than the 40.2% shooting opponents of the Memphis Tigers have averaged.

Clemson is 9-0 when it shoots better than 40.2% from the field.

The Clemson Tigers are the 109th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Memphis Tigers sit at 184th.

The Clemson Tigers average just 4.6 more points per game (78.7) than the Memphis Tigers give up (74.1).

When it scores more than 74.1 points, Clemson is 6-0.

Clemson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Clemson scored 78.4 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 71.8.

The Clemson Tigers conceded 65.2 points per game at home last season, and 73.1 on the road.

Beyond the arc, Clemson sunk fewer 3-pointers away (7.3 per game) than at home (9.1) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (33.2%) than at home (38.8%) too.

