The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (3-6) travel to face the South Carolina Gamecocks (8-1) after dropping four road games in a row. It tips at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the South Carolina vs. Charleston Southern matchup.

Charleston Southern vs. South Carolina Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Charleston Southern vs. South Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total South Carolina Moneyline Charleston Southern Moneyline BetMGM South Carolina (-21.5) 133.5 -3000 +1200 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel South Carolina (-19.5) 134.5 -4000 +1260 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Charleston Southern vs. South Carolina Betting Trends

Charleston Southern has a record of just 1-6-0 against the spread this season.

The Buccaneers have covered the spread once when an underdog by 21.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

South Carolina has covered six times in seven games with a spread this season.

Gamecocks games have hit the over twice this season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.