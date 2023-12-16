Saturday's game between the Charleston (SC) Cougars (6-2) and the Robert Morris Colonials (3-6) at UPMC Events Center has a projected final score of 70-65 based on our computer prediction, with Charleston (SC) securing the victory. Game time is at 12:00 PM on December 16.

The Cougars' most recent contest on Monday ended in a 69-58 victory over Jacksonville State.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Charleston (SC) vs. Robert Morris Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: UPMC Events Center in Moon Township, Pennsylvania

UPMC Events Center in Moon Township, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Charleston (SC) vs. Robert Morris Score Prediction

Prediction: Charleston (SC) 70, Robert Morris 65

Other CAA Predictions

Charleston (SC) Schedule Analysis

The Cougars took down the No. 241-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 84-83, on December 2, which goes down as their best win of the season.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Charleston (SC) 2023-24 Best Wins

84-83 on the road over Coastal Carolina (No. 241) on December 2

69-58 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 274) on December 11

70-60 on the road over Charleston Southern (No. 331) on November 17

90-78 at home over Gardner-Webb (No. 350) on November 20

Charleston (SC) Leaders

Jenna Annecchiarico: 16.6 PTS, 6.6 AST, 3.1 STL, 32.6 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (7-for-29)

16.6 PTS, 6.6 AST, 3.1 STL, 32.6 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (7-for-29) Taryn Barbot: 12.5 PTS, 3.1 STL, 34.6 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (12-for-40)

12.5 PTS, 3.1 STL, 34.6 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (12-for-40) Jada Logan: 15.0 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 STL, 41.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (11-for-33)

15.0 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 STL, 41.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (11-for-33) Alexis Andrews: 13.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.7 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35)

13.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.7 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35) Anika McGarity: 9.0 PTS, 39.7 FG%, 20.5 3PT% (8-for-39)

Charleston (SC) Performance Insights

The Cougars' +164 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 20.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 84.4 points per game (17th in college basketball) while allowing 63.9 per contest (187th in college basketball).

At home, the Cougars average 97.0 points per game. On the road, they average 71.8.

At home, Charleston (SC) gives up 51.5 points per game. On the road, it concedes 76.3.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.