If you're looking for a bracketology breakdown of Charleston (SC) and its chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament, check out the article below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

How Charleston (SC) ranks

Record CAA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-4 0-0 NR NR 89

Charleston (SC)'s best wins

Charleston (SC)'s signature victory of the season came against the Liberty Flames, a top 100 team (No. 75), according to the RPI. Charleston (SC) claimed the 76-67 neutral-site win on December 1. The leading point-getter against Liberty was Ben Burnham, who delivered 18 points with five rebounds and zero assists.

Next best wins

84-78 on the road over Kent State (No. 115/RPI) on November 26

85-70 at home over Rhode Island (No. 234/RPI) on December 10

71-69 at home over Iona (No. 261/RPI) on November 6

86-71 at home over Citadel (No. 286/RPI) on December 14

80-72 over Coastal Carolina (No. 356/RPI) on November 19

Charleston (SC)'s quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

When facing Quadrant 2 teams (based on the RPI), the Cougars are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the ninth-most wins.

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Charleston (SC) is facing the 97th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

Of the Cougars' 21 remaining games this year, 14 are against teams with worse records, and 10 are against teams with records above .500.

Of Charleston's 21 remaining games this season, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Charleston (SC)'s next game

Matchup: Charleston (SC) Cougars vs. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Charleston (SC) Cougars vs. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers Date/Time: Monday, December 18 at 6:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18 at 6:00 PM ET Location: TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina

TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina TV Channel: FloHoops

FloHoops Favorite: Charleston (SC) Cougars -16.5

Charleston (SC) Cougars -16.5 Total: 157.5 points

