Player props can be found for Kevin Durant and Julius Randle, among others, when the Phoenix Suns host the New York Knicks at Footprint Center on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

Suns vs. Knicks Game Info

  • Date: Friday, December 15, 2023
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN, AZFamily, and MSG
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Phoenix, Arizona
  • Venue: Footprint Center

Suns vs Knicks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns

Kevin Durant Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
27.5 (Over: -111) 5.5 (Over: -147) 4.5 (Over: -135) 2.5 (Over: +136)
  • Durant has averaged 30.8 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 3.3 points more than Friday's points prop total.
  • He has pulled down 6.5 rebounds per game, 1.0 more than his prop bet for Friday's game (5.5).
  • Durant has averaged 5.6 assists per game, 1.1 more than Friday's assist over/under (4.5).
  • Durant has averaged 2.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

Jusuf Nurkic Props

PTS REB AST
12.5 (Over: -130) 10.5 (Over: +100) 2.5 (Over: -179)
  • Jusuf Nurkic is putting up 12.2 points per game this season, 0.3 fewer than his points prop on Friday.
  • He grabs 9.8 rebounds per game, 0.7 fewer than his prop bet on Friday.
  • Nurkic averages 3.9 assists, 1.4 more than Friday's prop bet (2.5).

Devin Booker Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
27.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -128) 7.5 (Over: -104) 2.5 (Over: +142)
  • The 27.5-point over/under set for Devin Booker on Friday is 0.6 lower than his season scoring average of 28.1.
  • He has collected 6.1 boards per game, 1.6 more than his over/under for Friday's game.
  • Booker averages 8.3 assists, 0.8 more than Friday's over/under.
  • Booker averages 2.1 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Friday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: New York Knicks

Julius Randle Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
24.5 (Over: -104) 9.5 (Over: +102) 4.5 (Over: -154) 1.5 (Over: -156)
  • The 24.5-point over/under for Randle on Friday is 2.1 higher than his season scoring average.
  • He has collected 9.7 boards per game, 0.2 more than his over/under for Friday's game.
  • Randle averages 5.4 assists, 0.9 more than his over/under for Friday.
  • Randle's 1.7 three-pointers made per game is 0.2 more than his over/under on Friday.

Jalen Brunson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
24.5 (Over: -115) 3.5 (Over: +118) 6.5 (Over: +114) 2.5 (Over: +110)
  • Jalen Brunson's 24.6 points per game average is 0.1 points higher than Friday's over/under.
  • His per-game rebound average of 3.7 is 0.2 more than his prop bet over/under for Friday's game (3.5).
  • Brunson's season-long assist average -- 5.7 per game -- is 0.8 assists lower than Friday's assist prop bet total (6.5).
  • Brunson has connected on 2.9 three pointers per game, 0.4 more than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

