The Presbyterian Blue Hose (7-3) will attempt to continue a five-game winning streak when they host the South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-10) at 6:30 PM ET on Friday, December 15, 2023 at Templeton Physical Education Center.

South Carolina State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
South Carolina State vs. Presbyterian Scoring Comparison

  • The Bulldogs put up an average of 51.2 points per game, just 4.1 fewer points than the 55.3 the Blue Hose allow to opponents.
  • South Carolina State has put together a 1-2 record in games it scores more than 55.3 points.
  • Presbyterian has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 51.2 points.
  • The 63.6 points per game the Blue Hose record are the same as the Bulldogs give up.
  • Presbyterian is 3-0 when scoring more than 68.6 points.
  • South Carolina State has a 1-4 record when giving up fewer than 63.6 points.
  • This year the Blue Hose are shooting 42.5% from the field, only 1.9% higher than Bulldogs concede.

South Carolina State Leaders

  • Morgan Beacham: 8.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)
  • Taniya McGown: 6.8 PTS, 54.9 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11)
  • Rakyha Reid: 4.8 PTS, 59.3 FG%
  • Janiah Hinton: 8.1 PTS, 35.1 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (14-for-52)
  • Jordan Releford: 7.5 PTS, 29.3 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (4-for-26)

South Carolina State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 @ Charleston Southern L 68-58 The Buc Dome
12/10/2023 @ Alabama A&M L 62-44 Alabama A&M Events Center
12/12/2023 @ UAB L 69-54 Bartow Arena
12/15/2023 @ Presbyterian - Templeton Physical Education Center
12/19/2023 @ Charleston (SC) - TD Arena
12/21/2023 @ Furman - Timmons Arena

