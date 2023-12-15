Hoping to watch today's high school basketball games in Richland County, South Carolina? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Richland County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Irmo High School at Dutch Fork High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Irmo, SC

Irmo, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Blythewood High School at Westwood High School