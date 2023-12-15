South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Richland County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Hoping to watch today's high school basketball games in Richland County, South Carolina? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Richland County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Irmo High School at Dutch Fork High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Irmo, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Blythewood High School at Westwood High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Blythewood, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
