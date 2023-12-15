How to Watch the Presbyterian vs. South Carolina State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 12:59 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-10) will try to stop an eight-game road skid when squaring off against the Presbyterian Blue Hose (7-3) on Friday, December 15, 2023 at Templeton Physical Education Center, airing at 6:30 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Presbyterian Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Presbyterian vs. South Carolina State Scoring Comparison
- The Bulldogs score only 4.1 fewer points per game (51.2) than the Blue Hose give up to opponents (55.3).
- South Carolina State has put together a 1-2 record in games it scores more than 55.3 points.
- Presbyterian is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 51.2 points.
- The Blue Hose score 63.6 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than the 68.6 the Bulldogs allow.
- When Presbyterian puts up more than 68.6 points, it is 3-0.
- South Carolina State is 1-4 when giving up fewer than 63.6 points.
- The Blue Hose shoot 42.5% from the field, only 1.9% higher than the Bulldogs allow defensively.
Presbyterian Leaders
- Bryanna Brady: 13.2 PTS, 59.5 FG%
- Tilda Sjokvist: 11.1 PTS, 38.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (17-for-51)
- Mara Neira: 12.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40.7 FG%, 38.3 3PT% (18-for-47)
- Ashley Carrillo: 5.7 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)
- Christina Kline: 5.4 PTS, 29.6 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Presbyterian Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|North Carolina Central
|W 76-58
|Templeton Physical Education Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Western Carolina
|W 60-41
|Ramsey Center
|12/6/2023
|@ Queens (NC)
|W 68-60
|Curry Arena
|12/15/2023
|South Carolina State
|-
|Templeton Physical Education Center
|12/16/2023
|@ South Carolina
|-
|Colonial Life Arena
|12/21/2023
|Wright State
|-
|South Point Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.