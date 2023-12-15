Friday's contest at Templeton Physical Education Center has the Presbyterian Blue Hose (7-3) taking on the South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-10) at 6:30 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 65-53 win, as our model heavily favors Presbyterian.

The Blue Hose head into this matchup on the heels of a 68-60 win over Queens (NC) on Wednesday.

Presbyterian vs. South Carolina State Game Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina

Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Presbyterian vs. South Carolina State Score Prediction

Prediction: Presbyterian 65, South Carolina State 53

Other Big South Predictions

Presbyterian Schedule Analysis

The Blue Hose notched their signature win of the season on November 25, when they defeated the Morehead State Eagles, who rank No. 206 in our computer rankings, 65-59.

The Blue Hose have tied for the 50th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the nation (two).

Against Quadrant 4 teams, Presbyterian is 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 20th-most victories.

Presbyterian 2023-24 Best Wins

65-59 at home over Morehead State (No. 206) on November 25

68-60 on the road over Queens (NC) (No. 337) on December 6

76-58 at home over North Carolina Central (No. 344) on November 29

64-51 on the road over UNC Wilmington (No. 353) on November 22

60-41 on the road over Western Carolina (No. 360) on December 2

Presbyterian Leaders

Bryanna Brady: 13.2 PTS, 59.5 FG%

13.2 PTS, 59.5 FG% Tilda Sjokvist: 11.1 PTS, 38.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (17-for-51)

11.1 PTS, 38.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (17-for-51) Mara Neira: 12.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40.7 FG%, 38.3 3PT% (18-for-47)

12.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40.7 FG%, 38.3 3PT% (18-for-47) Ashley Carrillo: 5.7 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)

5.7 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14) Christina Kline: 5.4 PTS, 29.6 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)

Presbyterian Performance Insights

The Blue Hose outscore opponents by 8.3 points per game (scoring 63.6 points per game to rank 223rd in college basketball while allowing 55.3 per contest to rank 42nd in college basketball) and have a +83 scoring differential overall.

The Blue Hose are putting up 73.6 points per game at home. In away games, they are averaging 53.6 points per contest.

Presbyterian gives up 54.4 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 56.2 away from home.

