Hornets vs. Pelicans December 15 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 2:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New Orleans Pelicans (11-9), on Friday, December 15, 2023 at Spectrum Center, battle the Charlotte Hornets (6-11). The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and BSNO.
Hornets vs. Pelicans Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 15
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: BSSE, BSNO
Hornets Players to Watch
- Mark Williams posts 13.4 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocks.
- Gordon Hayward puts up 13.8 points, 5.3 boards and 4.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocks.
- P.J. Washington puts up 14.2 points, 5.3 boards and 2.2 assists per game, shooting 43% from the floor and 30.9% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.
- Brandon Miller averages 14.4 points, 1.9 assists and 4 rebounds.
- Terry Rozier posts 22.5 points, 3.4 boards and 6.5 assists per game, shooting 47.3% from the field and 36.2% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made treys per game.
Pelicans Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Brandon Ingram gets the Pelicans 23.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.2 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Jonas Valanciunas is putting up 14 points, 9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He's making 56.5% of his shots from the floor.
- Zion Williamson gives the Pelicans 23.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5 assists per game while posting 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Herbert Jones is averaging 11.5 points, 4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. He is draining 52.3% of his shots from the floor and 36.2% from 3-point range, with 1.2 triples per game.
- Dyson Daniels gives the Pelicans 7.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game while averaging 1.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
Hornets vs. Pelicans Stat Comparison
|Hornets
|Pelicans
|113.6
|Points Avg.
|113.8
|122.1
|Points Allowed Avg.
|112.7
|47.2%
|Field Goal %
|47.7%
|36.6%
|Three Point %
|35.4%
