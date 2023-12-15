The New Orleans Pelicans (14-11) go head to head with the Charlotte Hornets (7-15) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15, 2023. The matchup airs on BSSE and BSNO.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Hornets vs. Pelicans matchup in this article.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Hornets vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSNO

BSSE and BSNO Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Hornets vs. Pelicans Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Hornets vs Pelicans Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hornets vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

The Pelicans average 114.9 points per game (13th in the league) while allowing 114.2 per contest (17th in the NBA). They have a +17 scoring differential overall.

The Hornets have been outscored by 7.8 points per game (posting 113 points per game, 19th in league, while conceding 120.8 per outing, 26th in NBA) and have a -171 scoring differential.

The teams combine to score 227.9 points per game, 4.6 fewer points than this matchup's total.

These teams surrender 235 points per game combined, 2.5 more points than the over/under for this matchup.

New Orleans is 15-10-0 ATS this season.

Charlotte has won nine games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 13 times.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Hornets Player Props

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Terry Rozier 24.5 -125 23.9 Miles Bridges 19.5 -125 19.9 Brandon Miller 17.5 -105 14.8 Gordon Hayward 17.5 -110 15.5 Nick Richards 10.5 -133 8.1

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Miles Bridges or another Hornets player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for BetMGM using our link today!

Hornets and Pelicans NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Hornets +100000 +50000 - Pelicans +5000 +2500 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.