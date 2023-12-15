Gordon Hayward and the Charlotte Hornets (7-15) square off against the New Orleans Pelicans (14-11) at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina on Friday, December 15, starting at 7:00 PM ET.

Hornets vs. Pelicans Game Info

Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSE and BSNO

BSSE and BSNO Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Arena: Spectrum Center

Spectrum Center Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Gordon Hayward vs. Brandon Ingram Fantasy Comparison

Stat Gordon Hayward Brandon Ingram Total Fantasy Pts 627.0 785.7 Fantasy Pts Per Game 29.9 37.4 Fantasy Rank 29 57

Gordon Hayward vs. Brandon Ingram Insights

Gordon Hayward & the Hornets

Hayward gives the Hornets 15.5 points, 5.0 boards and 4.8 assists per contest. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Hornets are being outscored by 7.8 points per game, with a -171 scoring differential overall. They put up 113 points per game (19th in NBA), and allow 120.8 per contest (26th in league).

Charlotte loses the rebound battle by an average of 2.8 boards. It records 42.2 rebounds per game (23rd in league) compared to its opponents' 45.

The Hornets knock down 11.7 three-pointers per game (23rd in the league) while shooting 37.5% from deep (ninth-best in NBA). They are making two fewer threes than their opponents, who drain 13.7 per game at 38.6%.

Charlotte forces 13.2 turnovers per game (19th in league) while committing 13.9 (19th in NBA).

Brandon Ingram & the Pelicans

Brandon Ingram puts up 24.3 points, 5.0 boards and 5.2 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Pelicans score 114.9 points per game (13th in the NBA) and give up 114.2 (17th in the league) for a +17 scoring differential overall.

New Orleans averages 44.2 rebounds per game (13th in the league) compared to the 44.4 of its opponents.

The Pelicans knock down 11 three-pointers per game (27th in the league) at a 35.7% rate (20th in the NBA), compared to the 13.8 per outing their opponents make while shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc.

New Orleans forces 14 turnovers per game (ninth in the league) while committing 13 (12th in NBA action).

Gordon Hayward vs. Brandon Ingram Advanced Stats

Stat Gordon Hayward Brandon Ingram Plus/Minus Per Game -4.8 2.3 Usage Percentage 21.4% 29.7% True Shooting Pct 54.5% 58.1% Total Rebound Pct 8.5% 8.2% Assist Pct 20.6% 24.7%

