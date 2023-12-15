Should you wager on Dmitry Orlov to find the back of the net when the Carolina Hurricanes and the Nashville Predators go head to head on Friday at 7:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Dmitry Orlov score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Orlov stats and insights

Orlov has scored in one of 29 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Predators.

He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Orlov averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 2.3%.

Predators defensive stats

On defense, the Predators are conceding 88 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 22.1 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Orlov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/14/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 12:36 Away W 2-1 12/12/2023 Senators 1 0 1 13:40 Away W 4-1 12/9/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 17:40 Away L 4-3 12/7/2023 Flames 1 0 1 16:37 Away L 3-2 12/6/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 19:51 Away L 6-1 12/4/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:31 Away L 2-1 12/2/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:16 Home W 6-2 11/30/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 17:55 Home L 5-4 OT 11/28/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 15:33 Away W 4-1 11/26/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 14:20 Home W 3-2

Hurricanes vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

