Prior to setting your NFL fantasy lineup for Week 15, check out our wide receiver rankings in this article.

Top fantasy WRs this season heading into Week 15

Name Team Fantasy Pts Fantasy Pts/Game Targets/Game Tyreek Hill Dolphins 322.7 24.8 10.2 CeeDee Lamb Cowboys 283.7 21.8 10.1 Keenan Allen Chargers 278.9 21.5 11.5 A.J. Brown Eagles 255.8 19.7 10.1 Ja'Marr Chase Bengals 239.3 18.4 9.8 Stefon Diggs Bills 234.3 18.0 10.2 D.J. Moore Bears 231.2 17.8 7.9 Amon-Ra St. Brown Lions 228.6 19.1 10.3 Mike Evans Buccaneers 224.0 17.2 8.4 Puka Nacua Rams 222.4 17.1 9.7 Michael Pittman Jr. Colts 221.4 17.0 10.6 Nico Collins Texans 196.4 16.4 7.2 Brandon Aiyuk 49ers 195.3 16.3 6.8 Adam Thielen Panthers 194.3 14.9 8.7 DeVonta Smith Eagles 193.7 14.9 7.5 Deebo Samuel 49ers 189.0 17.2 5.6 Chris Olave Saints 187.8 14.4 8.9 Davante Adams Raiders 186.7 14.4 9.8 DeAndre Hopkins Titans 183.7 14.1 8.2 D.K. Metcalf Seahawks 179.4 15.0 7.8 Courtland Sutton Broncos 176.9 13.6 6.1 Garrett Wilson Jets 176.2 13.6 10.3 Jordan Addison Vikings 169.5 13.0 6.5 Tank Dell Texans 165.0 16.5 7.5 Calvin Ridley Jaguars 164.7 12.7 7.5 Jaylen Waddle Dolphins 164.2 13.7 7.6 Zay Flowers Ravens 162.9 12.5 6.9 Jakobi Meyers Raiders 162.5 13.5 6.8 Tyler Lockett Seahawks 162.1 12.5 7.2 Rashee Rice Chiefs 159.0 12.2 5.8 Jayden Reed Packers 157.9 12.1 5.7 Amari Cooper Browns 154.6 11.9 8.1 Christian Kirk Jaguars 150.3 12.5 7.1 Drake London Falcons 145.4 12.1 7 George Pickens Steelers 145.2 11.2 6.5 Romeo Doubs Packers 144.7 11.1 6.2 Terry McLaurin Commanders 141.4 10.9 7.7 Chris Godwin Buccaneers 141.2 10.9 7.4 Marquise Brown Cardinals 134.7 10.4 7.8 Gabriel Davis Bills 134.3 11.2 5.8 Josh Downs Colts 127.2 9.8 6.2 Brandin Cooks Cowboys 126.7 10.6 4.8 Curtis Samuel Commanders 121.8 10.2 5.7 Tyler Boyd Bengals 120.3 9.3 6.3 Cooper Kupp Rams 115.7 12.9 7.7 Justin Jefferson Vikings 113.8 19.0 9.3 Jahan Dotson Commanders 113.8 8.8 5.7 Rashid Shaheed Saints 111.7 10.2 5 Jaxon Smith-Njigba Seahawks 110.3 8.5 5.8 Josh Reynolds Lions 108.4 9.0 4 Tutu Atwell Rams 108.1 8.3 4.8 Elijah Moore Browns 107.4 8.3 7 Diontae Johnson Steelers 102.5 11.4 7.4 Christian Watson Packers 101.3 11.3 5.9 Kendrick Bourne Patriots 100.0 12.5 6.9 Jerry Jeudy Broncos 98.7 8.2 5.2 Odell Beckham Jr. Ravens 97.5 8.9 5.2 K.J. Osborn Vikings 95.3 7.9 5.2 Michael Thomas Saints 89.8 9.0 6.4 Wan'Dale Robinson Giants 88.7 8.1 4.7

This Week's Games

