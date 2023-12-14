For people looking to wager on the upcoming game between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, is Jalen Chatfield a player who is likely find the back of the net? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Jalen Chatfield score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Chatfield stats and insights

Chatfield has scored in two of 23 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Red Wings yet this season.

Chatfield has zero points on the power play.

Chatfield averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.4%.

Red Wings defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Red Wings are conceding 92 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice while averaging 13.8 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Chatfield recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Senators 0 0 0 15:03 Away W 4-1 12/9/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 12:48 Away L 4-3 12/7/2023 Flames 0 0 0 13:22 Away L 3-2 12/6/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 18:26 Away L 6-1 12/4/2023 Jets 1 0 1 16:40 Away L 2-1 12/2/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 15:48 Home W 6-2 11/30/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 15:32 Home L 5-4 OT 11/28/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:05 Away W 4-1 11/26/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:57 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 17:14 Home L 8-2

Hurricanes vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

