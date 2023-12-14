Thursday's game that pits the Furman Paladins (6-5) against the Elon Phoenix (2-7) at Timmons Arena has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 65-64 in favor of Furman. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 14.

The Paladins dropped their last matchup 61-58 against South Carolina Upstate on Saturday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Furman vs. Elon Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Timmons Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

Timmons Arena in Greenville, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Furman vs. Elon Score Prediction

Prediction: Furman 65, Elon 64

Furman Schedule Analysis

The Paladins' signature win this season came in a 71-61 victory against the UNC Asheville Bulldogs on November 7.

Furman has tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the nation (three).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Furman 2023-24 Best Wins

71-61 at home over UNC Asheville (No. 279) on November 7

71-68 on the road over Charleston Southern (No. 328) on November 14

74-72 over Binghamton (No. 329) on November 25

73-66 on the road over Gardner-Webb (No. 351) on November 29

Furman Leaders

Jada Session: 14.5 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.5 STL, 46.6 FG%

14.5 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.5 STL, 46.6 FG% Kate Johnson: 10.5 PTS, 61.6 FG%

10.5 PTS, 61.6 FG% Tate Walters: 12.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.9 FG%, 26.4 3PT% (14-for-53)

12.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.9 FG%, 26.4 3PT% (14-for-53) Sydney Ryan: 12.5 PTS, 52.5 FG%, 49.1 3PT% (26-for-53)

12.5 PTS, 52.5 FG%, 49.1 3PT% (26-for-53) Niveya Henley: 12.0 PTS, 41.6 FG%, 38.3 3PT% (18-for-47)

Furman Performance Insights

The Paladins average 73.9 points per game (85th in college basketball) while giving up 68.7 per outing (265th in college basketball). They have a +57 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 5.2 points per game.

The Paladins are putting up 90.8 points per game in home games. On the road, they are averaging 62.6 points per contest.

Furman is ceding 61.3 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 12.9 fewer points than it is allowing in road games (74.2).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.