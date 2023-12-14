Thursday's contest features the Charleston (SC) Cougars (5-4) and the Citadel Bulldogs (6-4) squaring off at TD Arena (on December 14) at 7:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 74-68 win for Charleston (SC).

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Citadel vs. Charleston (SC) Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Charleston, South Carolina

Charleston, South Carolina Venue: TD Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Citadel vs. Charleston (SC) Score Prediction

Prediction: Charleston (SC) 74, Citadel 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Citadel vs. Charleston (SC)

Computer Predicted Spread: Charleston (SC) (-6.3)

Charleston (SC) (-6.3) Computer Predicted Total: 141.6

Charleston (SC) is 2-6-0 against the spread this season compared to Citadel's 5-2-0 ATS record. The Cougars have a 4-4-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Bulldogs have a record of 2-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Citadel Performance Insights

The Bulldogs' +68 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 71.2 points per game (265th in college basketball) while allowing 64.4 per contest (42nd in college basketball).

Citadel is 125th in the country at 37.9 rebounds per game. That's 5.3 more than the 32.6 its opponents average.

Citadel hits 6.8 three-pointers per game (237th in college basketball) at a 33% rate (199th in college basketball), compared to the 6 its opponents make, shooting 30.2% from deep.

Citadel and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Bulldogs commit 10.5 per game (77th in college basketball) and force 10.1 (323rd in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.