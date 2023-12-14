Thursday's contest features the Georgia Southern Eagles (7-2) and the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-7) clashing at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 80-61 victory for heavily favored Georgia Southern according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 11:00 AM ET on December 14.

The Buccaneers are coming off of a 79-52 loss to East Tennessee State in their most recent outing on Wednesday.

Charleston Southern vs. Georgia Southern Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse in Statesboro, Georgia

W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse in Statesboro, Georgia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Charleston Southern vs. Georgia Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia Southern 80, Charleston Southern 61

Charleston Southern Schedule Analysis

When the Buccaneers took down the Mercer Bears, who are ranked No. 245 in our computer rankings, on November 25 by a score of 66-53, it was their best victory of the year so far.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Charleston Southern is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 16th-most losses.

Charleston Southern has tied for the 23rd-most Quadrant 4 losses in the country (three).

Charleston Southern Leaders

Catherine Alben: 15.4 PTS, 2.1 STL, 39.1 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (15-for-38)

15.4 PTS, 2.1 STL, 39.1 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (15-for-38) Madison Adamson: 7.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.1 STL, 40.7 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)

7.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.1 STL, 40.7 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14) Kennedi Jackson: 13.3 PTS, 45 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8)

13.3 PTS, 45 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8) Keshunti Nichols: 4.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39 FG%

4.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39 FG% Alaina Nettles: 2.6 PTS, 24.2 FG%

Charleston Southern Performance Insights

The Buccaneers' -147 scoring differential (being outscored by 16.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 58.6 points per game (295th in college basketball) while giving up 74.9 per contest (332nd in college basketball).

At home the Buccaneers are scoring 65.5 points per game, 12.5 more than they are averaging on the road (53).

At home, Charleston Southern allows 63 points per game. On the road, it allows 84.4.

