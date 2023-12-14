Charleston (SC) vs. Citadel December 14 Tickets & Start Time
The Citadel Bulldogs (4-4) meet the Charleston (SC) Cougars (3-3) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at TD Arena. This matchup will start at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops.
Charleston (SC) vs. Citadel Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
Charleston (SC) Players to Watch
- Ante Brzovic: 11.5 PTS, 6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ben Burnham: 11 PTS, 5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Reyne Smith: 11.7 PTS, 1.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Frankie Policelli: 9.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Bryce Butler: 7.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
Citadel Players to Watch
Charleston (SC) vs. Citadel Stat Comparison
|Charleston (SC) Rank
|Charleston (SC) AVG
|Citadel AVG
|Citadel Rank
|239th
|71.8
|Points Scored
|67.4
|308th
|263rd
|74.8
|Points Allowed
|64.5
|59th
|155th
|34
|Rebounds
|34.1
|147th
|30th
|12
|Off. Rebounds
|8.8
|206th
|83rd
|8.7
|3pt Made
|7.3
|193rd
|171st
|13.5
|Assists
|10.6
|320th
|210th
|12.3
|Turnovers
|10.1
|65th
