The Citadel Bulldogs (4-4) meet the Charleston (SC) Cougars (3-3) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at TD Arena. This matchup will start at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Charleston (SC) vs. Citadel Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 14

Thursday, December 14 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

Charleston (SC) Players to Watch

Ante Brzovic: 11.5 PTS, 6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.5 PTS, 6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Ben Burnham: 11 PTS, 5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

11 PTS, 5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Reyne Smith: 11.7 PTS, 1.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.7 PTS, 1.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Frankie Policelli: 9.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 0.2 BLK Bryce Butler: 7.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

Citadel Players to Watch

Charleston (SC) vs. Citadel Stat Comparison

Charleston (SC) Rank Charleston (SC) AVG Citadel AVG Citadel Rank 239th 71.8 Points Scored 67.4 308th 263rd 74.8 Points Allowed 64.5 59th 155th 34 Rebounds 34.1 147th 30th 12 Off. Rebounds 8.8 206th 83rd 8.7 3pt Made 7.3 193rd 171st 13.5 Assists 10.6 320th 210th 12.3 Turnovers 10.1 65th

