On Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, the Carolina Hurricanes clash with the Detroit Red Wings. Is Brady Skjei going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Brady Skjei score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Skjei stats and insights

  • In five of 28 games this season, Skjei has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Red Wings yet this season.
  • Skjei has picked up one goal and two assists on the power play.
  • Skjei's shooting percentage is 8.5%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.

Red Wings defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Red Wings are allowing 92 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Red Wings have two shutouts, and they average 13.8 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Skjei recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/12/2023 Senators 2 0 2 20:13 Away W 4-1
12/9/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 19:26 Away L 4-3
12/7/2023 Flames 0 0 0 22:53 Away L 3-2
12/6/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 20:19 Away L 6-1
12/4/2023 Jets 0 0 0 21:01 Away L 2-1
12/2/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 24:20 Home W 6-2
11/30/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 23:11 Home L 5-4 OT
11/28/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 19:06 Away W 4-1
11/26/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 22:04 Home W 3-2
11/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 18:14 Home L 8-2

Hurricanes vs. Red Wings game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

