Hornets vs. Heat: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Miami Heat (13-10) host the Charlotte Hornets (7-14) in a matchup of Southeast Division teams at Kaseya Center, starting at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. The Hornets are 7.5-point underdogs in the game, the third matchup between the squads this season. The matchup has an over/under of 224.5 points.
Hornets vs. Heat Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida
- TV: BSSUN and BSSE
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Heat
|-7.5
|224.5
Hornets Betting Records & Stats
- Charlotte's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 224.5 points in 17 of 21 outings.
- Charlotte's average game total this season has been 234.5, 10 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- So far this year, Charlotte has put together a 9-12-0 record against the spread.
- The Hornets have been chosen as underdogs in 18 games this year and have walked away with the win six times (33.3%) in those games.
- Charlotte has a record of 2-3 when it is set as the underdog by +260 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Charlotte has a 27.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Hornets vs Heat Additional Info
|Heat vs Hornets Injury Report
|Heat vs Hornets Players to Watch
|Heat vs Hornets Prediction
|Heat vs Hornets Odds/Over/Under
Hornets vs. Heat Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 224.5
|% of Games Over 224.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Heat
|11
|47.8%
|112.6
|226
|111.7
|232.7
|220.8
|Hornets
|17
|81%
|113.4
|226
|121
|232.7
|229
Additional Hornets Insights & Trends
- Charlotte has gone 4-6 in its past 10 games, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.
- In their past 10 games, the Hornets have hit the over seven times.
- This season, Charlotte is 5-7-0 at home against the spread (.417 winning percentage). Away, it is 4-5-0 ATS (.444).
- The Hornets score an average of 113.4 points per game, just 1.7 more points than the 111.7 the Heat allow.
- Charlotte has put together an 8-6 ATS record and a 7-7 overall record in games it scores more than 111.7 points.
Hornets vs. Heat Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Hornets
|9-12
|3-3
|14-7
|Heat
|10-13
|0-3
|11-12
Hornets vs. Heat Point Insights
|Hornets
|Heat
|113.4
|112.6
|18
|21
|8-6
|3-2
|7-7
|3-2
|121
|111.7
|26
|9
|2-2
|7-8
|1-3
|9-6
