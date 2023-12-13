The Charlotte Hornets, Brandon Miller included, take on the Miami Heat on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

In a 116-114 loss to the Heat (his most recent action) Miller posted 16 points.

In this article we will look at Miller's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Brandon Miller Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 14.6 16.3 Rebounds 4.5 4.2 4.2 Assists 2.5 2.2 2.7 PRA -- 21 23.2 PR -- 18.8 20.5 3PM 2.5 1.9 2.7



Brandon Miller Insights vs. the Heat

Miller has taken 12.4 shots per game this season and made 5.5 per game, which account for 12.5% and 11.7%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 15.1% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.9 per game.

The Hornets rank 29th in possessions per game with 101.5. His opponents, the Heat, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 18th with 99.6 possessions per contest.

The Heat concede 111.7 points per game, ninth-ranked in the NBA.

On the boards, the Heat are seventh in the league, conceding 42.5 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Heat are ranked 16th in the NBA, allowing 26.4 per contest.

The Heat give up 13.7 made 3-pointers per contest, 22nd-ranked in the NBA.

Brandon Miller vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/11/2023 30 16 4 2 3 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.