South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in York County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in York County, South Carolina, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
York County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Clover High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Clover, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fort Mill High School at South Point High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Belmont, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lancaster High School at Nation Ford High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Fort Mill, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northwestern High School at Spartanburg High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Spartanburg, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
