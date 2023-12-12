South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Williamsburg County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking to watch today's high school basketball games in Williamsburg County, South Carolina? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Williamsburg County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hemingway High School at Trinity Collegiate School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Darlington, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
