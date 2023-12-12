For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, is Jordan Staal a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Jordan Staal score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Staal stats and insights

In three of 27 games this season, Staal has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has scored one goal against the Senators this season in one game (three shots).

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He has a 6.5% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators have conceded 70 goals in total (3.2 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.7 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Staal recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:06 Away L 4-3 12/7/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:51 Away L 3-2 12/6/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 13:00 Away L 6-1 12/4/2023 Jets 0 0 0 14:42 Away L 2-1 12/2/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 16:30 Home W 6-2 11/30/2023 Islanders 2 1 1 14:15 Home L 5-4 OT 11/28/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 11:36 Away W 4-1 11/26/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:50 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 13:33 Home L 8-2 11/22/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 15:27 Home W 6-3

Hurricanes vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

