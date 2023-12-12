The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to stream matchups in Greenville County, South Carolina today, we've got what you need.

Greenville County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Greenville High School at Southside High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 12

6:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Greenville, SC

Greenville, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Clinton High School at Hillcrest High School

Game Time: 7:25 PM ET on December 12

7:25 PM ET on December 12 Location: Simpsonville, SC

Simpsonville, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Byrnes High School at Riverside High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12

7:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Greer, SC

Greer, SC Conference: 5A - Region 2

5A - Region 2 How to Stream: Watch Here

Eastside High School at Woodmont High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12

7:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Piedmont, SC

Piedmont, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Mauldin High School at Wade Hampton High School - Greenville

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12

7:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Greenville, SC

Greenville, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Gaffney High School at J.L. Mann High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12

7:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Greenville, SC

Greenville, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Greer Middle College Charter High School at Fountain Inn High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12

7:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Fountain Inn, SC

Fountain Inn, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Liberty High School at Carolina High School