Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Darlington County, South Carolina? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we offer details on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Darlington County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Lamar High School at Darlington High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12

7:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Darlington, SC

Darlington, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Hemingway High School at Trinity Collegiate School