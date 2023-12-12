The Carolina Hurricanes, including Brent Burns, are in action Tuesday versus the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Does a bet on Burns intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Brent Burns vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Burns Season Stats Insights

In 27 games this season, Burns has averaged 21:37 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +7.

In five of 27 games this year, Burns has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 10 of 27 games this year, Burns has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Burns has posted an assist in a game seven times this season in 27 games played, including multiple assists once.

Burns has an implied probability of 44.4% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Burns has an implied probability of 33.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Burns Stats vs. the Senators

On the defensive side, the Senators have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 70 goals in total (3.2 per game) which ranks seventh.

The team's goal differential (+7) ranks 12th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 27 Games 4 13 Points 3 5 Goals 2 8 Assists 1

