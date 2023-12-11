South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Sumter County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Sumter County, South Carolina, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Sumter County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Camden Military Academy at Thomas Sumter Academy
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Sumter, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lugoff-Elgin High School at Sumter High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Sumter, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
