The South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-8) will be looking to halt a seven-game losing skid when hosting the Jacksonville Dolphins (6-3) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Jacksonville vs. South Carolina State

South Carolina State vs. Jacksonville Game Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center in Orangeburg, South Carolina

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

South Carolina State vs. Jacksonville Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Jacksonville Moneyline South Carolina State Moneyline BetMGM Jacksonville (-4.5) 147.5 -200 +165 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Jacksonville (-4.5) 147.5 -182 +150 Bet on this game at FanDuel

South Carolina State vs. Jacksonville Betting Trends

South Carolina State is 6-3-0 ATS this year.

The Bulldogs have an ATS record of 5-2 when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs this year.

Jacksonville is 4-3-0 ATS this season.

In the Dolphins' seven games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

South Carolina State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +35000

+35000 While our computer ranking puts South Carolina State 344th in the country, the team's national championship odds rank comes in significantly higher, placing it 78th.

With odds of +35000, South Carolina State has been given a 0.3% chance of winning the national championship.

