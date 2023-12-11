How to Watch South Carolina State vs. Jacksonville on TV or Live Stream - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-8) will attempt to stop a seven-game losing streak when hosting the Jacksonville Dolphins (6-3) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
South Carolina State vs. Jacksonville Game Info
- When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center in Orangeburg, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
South Carolina State Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs have shot at a 39.7% rate from the field this season, three percentage points less than the 42.7% shooting opponents of the Dolphins have averaged.
- South Carolina State is 1-2 when it shoots higher than 42.7% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the 86th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Dolphins sit at 113th.
- The Bulldogs score 5.9 fewer points per game (69.2) than the Dolphins give up (75.1).
- South Carolina State is 1-1 when it scores more than 75.1 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
South Carolina State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, South Carolina State averaged 8.7 more points per game at home (79.8) than on the road (71.1).
- At home, the Bulldogs conceded 76.4 points per game, 10.8 fewer points than they allowed on the road (87.2).
- Beyond the arc, South Carolina State made fewer 3-pointers away (6.4 per game) than at home (7.9) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (30.8%) than at home (34.3%) as well.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
South Carolina State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2023
|@ Furman
|L 86-78
|Timmons Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Charleston Southern
|L 66-64
|The Buc Dome
|12/9/2023
|Bethune-Cookman
|L 80-71
|Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
|12/11/2023
|Jacksonville
|-
|Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
|12/16/2023
|@ Pittsburgh
|-
|Petersen Events Center
|12/18/2023
|@ UNC Asheville
|-
|Kimmel Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.