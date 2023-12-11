The South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-8) will attempt to stop a seven-game losing streak when hosting the Jacksonville Dolphins (6-3) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

South Carolina State vs. Jacksonville Game Info

  • When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center in Orangeburg, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

South Carolina State Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs have shot at a 39.7% rate from the field this season, three percentage points less than the 42.7% shooting opponents of the Dolphins have averaged.
  • South Carolina State is 1-2 when it shoots higher than 42.7% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs are the 86th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Dolphins sit at 113th.
  • The Bulldogs score 5.9 fewer points per game (69.2) than the Dolphins give up (75.1).
  • South Carolina State is 1-1 when it scores more than 75.1 points.

South Carolina State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, South Carolina State averaged 8.7 more points per game at home (79.8) than on the road (71.1).
  • At home, the Bulldogs conceded 76.4 points per game, 10.8 fewer points than they allowed on the road (87.2).
  • Beyond the arc, South Carolina State made fewer 3-pointers away (6.4 per game) than at home (7.9) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (30.8%) than at home (34.3%) as well.

South Carolina State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/28/2023 @ Furman L 86-78 Timmons Arena
12/2/2023 @ Charleston Southern L 66-64 The Buc Dome
12/9/2023 Bethune-Cookman L 80-71 Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
12/11/2023 Jacksonville - Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
12/16/2023 @ Pittsburgh - Petersen Events Center
12/18/2023 @ UNC Asheville - Kimmel Arena

