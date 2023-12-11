The South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-8) will attempt to stop a seven-game losing streak when hosting the Jacksonville Dolphins (6-3) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

South Carolina State vs. Jacksonville Game Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center in Orangeburg, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

South Carolina State Stats Insights

The Bulldogs have shot at a 39.7% rate from the field this season, three percentage points less than the 42.7% shooting opponents of the Dolphins have averaged.

South Carolina State is 1-2 when it shoots higher than 42.7% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the 86th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Dolphins sit at 113th.

The Bulldogs score 5.9 fewer points per game (69.2) than the Dolphins give up (75.1).

South Carolina State is 1-1 when it scores more than 75.1 points.

South Carolina State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, South Carolina State averaged 8.7 more points per game at home (79.8) than on the road (71.1).

At home, the Bulldogs conceded 76.4 points per game, 10.8 fewer points than they allowed on the road (87.2).

Beyond the arc, South Carolina State made fewer 3-pointers away (6.4 per game) than at home (7.9) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (30.8%) than at home (34.3%) as well.

South Carolina State Upcoming Schedule