South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Newberry County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Newberry County, South Carolina. To learn how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Newberry County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Whitmire High School at Calhoun Falls Charter High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Calhoun Falls, SC
- Conference: 1A - Region 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
