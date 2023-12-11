South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kershaw County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Kershaw County, South Carolina today. Details on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Kershaw County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Camden Military Academy at Thomas Sumter Academy
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Sumter, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lugoff-Elgin High School at Sumter High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Sumter, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
