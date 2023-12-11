The Charlotte Hornets, with Brandon Miller, hit the court versus the Miami Heat at 7:00 PM ET on Monday.

Miller, in his most recent game, had 20 points and two blocks in a 119-116 win over the Raptors.

Below, we break down Miller's stats and trends to help you find the most appealing prop bets.

Brandon Miller Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 14.6 15.8 Rebounds 4.5 4.2 4.1 Assists 2.5 2.2 2.5 PRA -- 21 22.4 PR -- 18.8 19.9 3PM 2.5 1.9 2.5



Brandon Miller Insights vs. the Heat

Miller has taken 12.3 shots per game this season and made 5.5 per game, which account for 12.3% and 11.6%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's attempted 4.7 threes per game, or 13.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Miller's opponents, the Heat, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 99.8 possessions per game, while his Hornets average 101.6 per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams.

The Heat are the ninth-best defensive team in the NBA, conceding 111.5 points per contest.

On the glass, the Heat have allowed 43.0 rebounds per game, which puts them eighth in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Heat have conceded 26.2 per game, 16th in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Heat have conceded 13.5 makes per game, 20th in the NBA.

