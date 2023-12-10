Will Stephen Sullivan find his way into the end zone when the Carolina Panthers and the New Orleans Saints come together in Week 14 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the column below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the numbers and trends you need.

Will Stephen Sullivan score a touchdown against the Saints?

Odds to score a TD this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a TD)

Sullivan has eight catches on 10 targets for 90 yards, with an average of 18 yards per game.

Sullivan does not have a TD reception this year in five games.

Stephen Sullivan Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 8 Texans 1 1 13 0 Week 9 Colts 5 4 28 0 Week 11 Cowboys 1 1 20 0 Week 12 @Titans 1 1 13 0 Week 13 @Buccaneers 2 1 16 0

